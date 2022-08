Kẻ lữ hành kỳ dị hay là câu chuyện về những dự án bị từ chối

Exhibition "Dancing Through Dreamscape" VY Gallery The first solo exhibition – intimate meeting of artist Doan Quynh Nhu

Exhibition " Dept. of Speculation" Galerie Quynh A group exhibition featuring new and recent projects by Nghĩa Đặng, Nadège David, Đỗ Thanh Lãng, Cian Duggan, Ngô Đình Bảo Châu, Trúc-Anh and Võ Trân Châu

Exhibition "Wandering Age" Craig Thomas Gallery A solo exhibition of sculptures by Saigon-based artist Pham Dinh Tien

Leica Photo Exhibition: THE EYE OF ISTANBUL Leica Boutique Saigon & Level 2 – Deutsches Haus The famous photo collection from Leica Hall of Fame Photographer – Ara Güler

The Showcase: Vũ Tuấn Việt | Luân Chuyển Toong Showcase cá nhân đầu tiên của Vũ Tuấn Việt

In the Midst of Mirages Vin Gallery The next show by Duy Phương

Summer pop-up: Remnants Millennium Building A group showcase at Sàn Art