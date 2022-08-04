Talk with Lê Thuận Uyên

Fri 12 Aug 2022, 10 am

Online event via Nguyen Art Foundation Facebook livestream

From the organizer:

In the previous discussion, as part of our public program series for ‘Illuminated Curiosities’, Andrew Yang shed light on practices that are at the intersection of art and science. That said, the convergence of the two disciplines is not always visible as scientific knowledge can take a much more subtle form of influence. Much like other artists featured in the current exhibition, whose visual presentation may not reveal a direct link to science, Diem Phung Thi’s art-making methodology registers a logic en par with scientific processes.

Known as one of the most important sculptors of Vietnam, Diem Phung Thi (b. 1920, Vietnam; d. 2002, Vietnam) started making art in Paris at the age of 39 after abandoning a career in dentistry. She is renowned for her radical yet minimal seven modules system – dubbed as seven characters, seven musical notes, or seven signs – which enabled countless possibilities of form. To what extent has her former training and practice influenced, or perhaps informed Diem Phung Thi’s artistic articulations? Our lecturer, Le Thuan Uyen, will present a preliminary account of Diem Phung Thi’s journey into the arts and how science, particularly her former practice, might have played a role in her art. Uyen will also expand on the complex relationship between art and science in the mid-twentieth century in Europe, where Diem Phung Thi began her artistic endeavour.

* Guest speaker: Le Thuan Uyen

* Language: Vietnamese only (video documentation of the event will be subtitled in English and published online at a later date)

Lê Thuận Uyên is a curator/ writer based in Vietnam. She has recently been appointed as the Artistic Director of The Outpost – a privately funded organization dedicated to the development of visual art and culture, located in Hanoi. Driven by her former training in political science, Uyen is interested in alternative histories of Vietnam, exploring personal narratives that are rendered absent, sidelined or undesirable by the official record. Her curatorial projects often involve close collaboration with artists, seeking to unpack artistic articulations and stimulate critical, creative enquiries.

Some of her past curatorial projects include: Domestic Bliss (Ilham Gallery, KL, 2019); Gang of Five Chancing Modern (Hanoi, 2017); Sindikat Campursari (Jakarta, 2016); Embedded South(s) (co-curator, Sàn Art, online, 2016); Skylines With Flying People 3 (co-curator, Hanoi, 2015-17); Miền Méo Miệng (assistant curator, Bildmuseet Umea, 2015);… She was a resident curator at Art in General (NYC) from April–August 2017 through a fellowship with the Asian Cultural Council. Lê has worked and collaborated with various artists, providing administrative support and programmes for spaces including Nha San Collective, San Art, The Factory Centre for Contemporary Art, APD (Centre for Art Patronage and Development), The Nguyen Art Foundation.

