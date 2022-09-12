Wed 21 Sep 2022, 07 pm

On September 21, 2022, the Goethe-Institut in collaboration with the Center for Nature Conservation and Development (CCD) and the FOUR PAWS Viet/ BEAR SANCTUARY Ninh Binh hosts a screening of the two documentaries “Binh Yen, come home!” and “Road to Xuan Lien” on the topic of biodiversity conservation and animal welfare in the framework of the project “ECO FILM Production” 2021-2022. In addition, there will also be a conversation with the project-involved organizations and filmmakers as well as a display of “behind-the-scenes” to give the interested public a better overview of the stories in the films and the messages conveyed.

“…Even though we were well prepared for this ‘exploration’, wearing knee-high boots, somehow, leeches were still able to get inside and suck blood. Crossing deep streams, and dangerous slippery sections were all new experiences for us. Even when we were not in the forest but at the ranger station, we could still feel the poor living conditions of the forest guards…”

“…On a stormy afternoon, I was informed that the car would bring two rescued bear cubs to the sanctuary, and we immediately went out to wait. Two bear cubs were brought back by the rescue team after a failed trade. Emily – the bear’s direct caretaker just lifted the bears out of the cage when the two immediately sucked her hand as if sucking their own mother. It was so impressive to me. I felt at the same time the loss of a bear family that had just happened right here, and a human affection as compensation…”

The collaboration between NGOs and filmmakers over the past year has, to some extent, bridged the gap between the “lack of diverse and professional forms of media” and met the demand of “enhancing the effectiveness of communication activities” on biodiversity conservation and animal welfare protection. It is also a process of mutual learning and exchanging experiences among stakeholders.

The two films are the result of effective cooperation between CCD as well as FOUR PAWS Viet and their Vietnamese filmmakers. These document the stories and reflect their work at their important project sites.

“Binh Yen, come home!” vividly recreates the lives of bears and their caretakers at BEAR SANCTUARY Ninh Binh. These are the footage that authentically reflects the pain of bears who have been victims of bear farming for bile, their recovery journey at the conservation facility, and the thoughts of their caretakers. The filmmakers, through evocative and emotional images, wish to arouse viewers’ sympathy with particularly animals and nature.

In another space, “Road to Xuan Lien” will “make the audience forget the sense of time”. The film shows the value of nature and follows the joint efforts to harmonize conservation and development and connect people with nature in Xuan Lien, Thuong Xuan district, Thanh Hoa province, where there is dense biodiversity. This area is also significant to the life and cultural identity of the Thai ethnic community in the west of Thanh Hoa.

The project is an initiative of the Goethe-Institut to foster collaboration between civil society organizations in Vietnam and documentary filmmakers to tell stories of sustainable development through documentary footage. The filmmakers are encouraged to give their best knowledge and skills and make use of the material given by the NGOs to motivate society for global sustainable goals.

Bio of speakers

Dr. Nguyen Manh Ha

Director of the Center for Nature Conservation and Development (CCD)

He is a well-known biologist in Vietnam and the Indochina region on nature reserves and wildlife conservation. For the last 20 years Nguyen Manh Ha has been involved in the planning and management of Vietnam’s protected areas, community engagement and sustainable development. He has been involved in the development of Vietnam key laws on biodiversity and forestry. This includes Laws on Forest Protection and Development Law (2003), Biodiversity (2008), Forestry (2017) and Fishery (2017). In last five years he has supported Government of Vietnam, Justice Sector, Enforcement Bodies and NGOs to improve natural resources governance, biodiversity conservation, nature reserves management especially to counter wildlife and forest crimes. He also actively teaches at graduate program of the National University, Hanoi as a lecturer in biodiversity and protected area management, community based tourism and is supervisor for graduate students.

Frau Ngo Thi Mai Huong

Director, FOUR PAWS Viet and Bear Sanctuary Ninh Binh (BSNB)

Ngo Thi Mai Huong holds a Master degree from AIT Thailand. She had more than 20 years of experience in the field of education and training before she came to wildlife welfare and protection. Ms. Huong is the director of FOUR PAWS Viet organization and has been involved in the construction and operation of Bear Sanctuary Ninh Binh since its inception. She has laid out the foundation for rescue and care at Bear Sanctuary Ninh Binh as well as FOUR PAWS Viet’s awareness raising projects on animal welfare.

Nguyen Manh

Film Director, FOURDOZEN

is a director of photography, cinematographer and technical expert who has produced many publications for leading Vietnamese television stations and international organizations in many fields such as healthcare, healthcare, tourism, education and fashion. In particular, the series that he did for the non-profit organization “Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC)” has created a lot of buzz and is used in more than 55 countries. The films that he produced to raise awareness of human trafficking for the British Council were shown to people in regions across Vietnam. In addition, Manh has produced many different types of videos including documentaries, TVCs, art films, etc. As an outstanding student of Hanoi Academy of Directors, with extensive experience, Manh regularly participates as a jury member at domestic film festivals. He also has connections with many actors and technicians to help coordinate video production.

Nguyen Hoang Viet

Film Director, NOMADS

“I was born and grew up in Hanoi. In 2014, I quit my job in a government agency to become a photojournalist to follow my passion for freedom, observing life and people. As a journalist, I consider myself a lucky person to have a chance being present in many regions of Vietnam, meet strangers and listen to their life stories. I became more humble, with nothing left to prove. I choose photography as a way to tell again the stories that have been shared with me.

In 2015, it was the story of a family living primitively in the middle of the Red River right in Hanoi.

In 2016, I followed a shepherd boy in Ninh Thuan and captured the harshness of this sunny and windy land.

In 2017, it recreated the journey to school from 2 am of the children living on the top of the mountain in Cu M’gar district.

In 2018, I told the story about the teachers in the poorest village of Cu Pui commune, Krong Bong district, Dak Lak province.

In 2019, I followed a military teacher who taught working children on an island in the middle of the sea of Ca Mau province.

In 2020, it was a story about an old couple silently teaching street children in Saigon.

In 2021, I had a chance to tell the stories about the elder people selling lottery tickets in Sai Gon and their status in the city.

I have nothing to share personally other than pictures, stories of the places I have been and the people I have met. I believe that each of us has a story. Being a photographer, I gradually discovered the language of film footage. I realized that making films helps me best to express how I feel about everything around me.”

