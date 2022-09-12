Fri 16 Sep 2022, 02 pm – 06 pm

In collaboration with the Embassies of Italy, Spain and Sweden and with the support of the Delegation of the European Union, within the framework of EUNIC.

Children’s and youth literature is a key segment of the book market. It has gained new cultural and political attention in Vietnam and is also undergoing interesting developments in Europe. Children’s and youth literature in Europe is constantly changing, not only taking on new themes but also adapting and approaching contemporary political and social debates without overshadowing literary and aesthetic criteria. The resulting developments and global trends in children’s and youth literature will be presented through the European – Vietnamese Seminar on Children’s and Youth literature and welcomes the exchange of questions and ideas.

The hybrid seminar will be held on-site and can also be attended online.

About the guest

Björn Sundmark

Björn Sundmark is a Professor of English literature at Malmö University (Sweden), where he teaches English literature and children’s literature. He has published numerous articles on children’s literature and is the author of the work Alice in the Oral-Literary Continuum (1999). Furthermore, Sundmark served as editor of Bookbird – Journal of International Children’s Literature 2015-2018 and from 2016 to 2019, Sundmark was chairman of the Swedish August Jury, an annual Swedish literary prize.

Jana Mikota

Jana Mikota holds a PhD in German from the University of Siegen, where she currently teaches German. Her research interests include multilingualism in children’s and young adult literature, ecological and historical children’s and young adult literature as well as literary reading.

Tran Le Thuy Linh

Tran Le Thuy Linh has been an Editor of Nha Nam Publishing since 2008. Apart from being a translator, she is the editor of many important Vietnamese editions such as Catch 22, The remains of the day, The Portrait of Dorian Gray and Midnight’s Children. She is now in charge of Nha Nam Publishing’s Department of Children’s Books.

Georgina Segarra Ros

Georgina Segarra Roos studied in her post-degree sales and marketing. She is director of international sales and digital content for the Gemser Publications in Barcelona. Segarra develops new titles and participates in many international fairs around the world to sell publication rights.

Linda Wiechert

Linda Wiechert studied Applied Cultural Studies at Leuphana University Lüneburg. Since 2013, she has been in charge of the German Youth Literature Award as project manager.

Le Xuan Thanh

Le Xuan Thanh started his journalism career in December 1994 as the editor of the French newsletter in the editorial department of Foreign Affairs in Vietnam News Agency. Since 2015, he has been the chief of the Sport and Culture Newspaper of Vietnam News Agency.

Nguyen Thanh Nam

Nguyen Thanh Nam is the director and chief editor of TRE Publishing. He has been in the publishing industry for 20 years and has thus witnessed the developments and trends in the branch. At book fairs, he exchanges ideas with the international publishing industry in industrialized countries.

Tran Thi Phuong Lan

Tran Thi Phuong Lan holds a master of library information from the University of Culture in Hanoi. She is the head of the Reader Service Department at the National Library of Vietnam. She has participated in many conferences and seminars in the library field at national and international level as a speaker.

Nguyen Thuy Anh

Nguyen Thuy Anh holds a PhD in Pedagogy. She is the founder and chairwoman of a reading club for children in Hanoi. In addition, Nguyen Thuy Anh is an author of children’s literature and has written in this context educational books such as Daddy, Why?.

