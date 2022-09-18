Showcase: “Meetings”

Opening: Wed 21 Sep 2022, 05 pm

Display: 22 & 23 Sep 2022, 08:30 am – 05 pm

Student Gallery, Vietnam University of Fine Arts

42 Yết Kiêu, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội.

From the organzier:

Public space is full of people and thus full of uses, demands and requirements. Accordingly, a place in the city is never a white canvas of free possibilities, but confronted with expectations and also conflicts. Over the past 6 weeks, the students of the final year of the sculpture department of the Vietnam University of Fine Arts have faced this clash of different interests in public space and developed artistic projects that deal with this complexity and bundle it into a specific quality. 9 proposals for public art in the city squares of Hoan Kiem are presented.

The course is also the meeting of different teaching forms. Unit 7 – Interior Sculpture taught by Lê Lạng Lương and Đoàn Văn Bằng and Unit 8 – Exterior Sculpture taught by Nguyễn Ngọc Lâm and Hoàng Mai Thiệp together with DAAD guest lecturer Prof. Ingo Vetter, who teaches art in public space at University of the Arts Bremen. Formal sculptural strategies met conceptual and performative interventions and as with a successful encounter, it was great fun and gave rise to something new.

The students involved are Trần Hoàng Giang, Lê Quý Đức, Lương Quang Hậu, Nguyễn Ngọc Long, Hà Chí Duy Phương, Đào Ngọc Thịnh, Nguyễn Quốc Tuấn, Mailae Phonsavanh and Tran Hoan.

