Special Concert BRASS ESCAPE

In October of two years ago, Hanoi Brass Community was born. The project was given life by lovers of music and brass instruments because of their desire to create a playground for brass instrument lovers and to expand the brass community in Hanoi. After 2 years, the group continues to grow and achieve successes. Looking back, organizing and maintaining an independent music troupe, especially during the challenging Covid-19 pandemic is already a feat we are proud of.

It would have been impossible for us to be here without the companionship from you- our loyal audiences and our unfaltering sponsors – the people who showed love for the music we make by supporting us in many ways and ensuring our continued operations.

To celebrate this anniversary, we present you a concert featuring several Vietnam premieres of modern brass melodies that reflect modern city life – compositions inspired by cityscapes, echoing the hustle and bustle, as well as the poetry of modern cities. This is music that stems from our own lives, energizing and motivating us, to overcome difficulties, to love and to live more.

Looking back with gratitude, we are happy we get to share music with you. We hope to continue seeing you with us on Hanoi Brass Community’s upcoming new journeys!

