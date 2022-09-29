The Collection: Trần Việt Phú

25 Sep – 25 Oct 2022, 10 am – 07 pm

Hanoi Studio Gallery

23-25 Mạc Đĩnh Chi, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

For the past 25 years, Hanoi Studio Gallery has had the opportunity to collaborate with and introduce generations of talented artists, as well as earned the support of many collectors and lovers of Vietnamese art. Those bonds, which have been lasting over two decades, are the foundation of what we are today.

As a way to honor and keep nourishing those priceless relationships, Hanoi Studio Gallery would like to introduce The Collection, a series of events of collected pieces as well as new pieces by renowned Vietnamese artists.

We hope to provide art lovers with a thorough understanding of each individual artist’s creative journey via works that have been acquired and maintained in private collections both domestically and internationally, as well as new and old works.

In order to launch The Collection exhibition series, Hanoi Studio Gallery would like to present “The Collection: Tran Viet Phu” with works that represent Phu, over the last two decades.