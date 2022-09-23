27 Sep – 30 Oct 2022

Mơ Art Space

B3 Floor, Apricot Hotel

136 Hang Trong street, Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi

From the organizer:

Mo Art Space cordially invites art lovers to ‘Agnes’s New Planets’ – a solo showcase by artist Duong Thuy Duong. Where do we come from? How do we define ourselves? Are we the product that we created? These are the questions which Duong Thuy Duong wants, together with the viewers,to try to reflect in this exhibition.

Taking the novel “Immortality” by author Milan Kundera as the point of departure – a story about love, the creator and the world, Duong Thuy Duong began her journey by creating dream images that captivated her soul. From luminous, fluorescent landscapes, disobeying the physical and chemical rules to the constantly changing, redefining of human corporalities and identities, Duong Thuy Duong opens dialogues and expresses her point of view about the paradox of our evolution intertwining with the development of technologies.

There’s something about Duong Thuy Duong paintings that exudes a sense of humor, satire, and a reflection of the disparities in our society. Instead of using graphic software or modern techniques like other contemporary artists, Thuy Duong chose to go back to the basic tool of painting, which is colors and brushes. The paradox between the fictional theme and her classical artistic practice give impulse to contemplate more about contemporary society and art. Moreover, despite consequently following one subject, her paintings do not create a sense of restraint. The diversity in drawing techniques, has opened up more depth and complexity in the paintings.Thuy Duong wittily and ironically reflects today’s art’s dependence on technology unconsciously and also creates a surprise through her artistic choices.

Duong Thuy Duong (b. 1989) currently lives and works in Berlin, Germany. Inspired by surrealism and abstraction, Duong Thuy Duong’s paintings refer to the artist’s view of her identity, cultural transfer as well as daily life between two different worlds. Her solo exhibitions include “Nothing is like us” (2022) and “Where is Lucy” (2019) in Berlin, Germany, “My Agnes” at Eight Gallery, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam (2016), “Seeing through the window” at Institut Francais, Hanoi, Vietnam (2015), “Seen by others” (2009) and “Coming then leaving” (2006) at Goethe Institute, Hanoi, Vietnam.

Duong Thuy Duong also participated in various group shows such as “Migration and Identity” at Goethe Institute, Hanoi, Vietnam (2016), “5 Female Asian artists” at Gallery Thavibu, Bangkok, Thailand (2012), “Fine Arts of Duong Thuy Duong & Michael Wernitz” at Opera House, Halle/Saale (2009), “10 Years” at the Cultural Center of Beyer, Leverkusen, Germany (2009), “Vietnam’s emerging generation” at Gallery Maya, London, United Kingdom (2009), “Village, City and Dreams” at Viet Art Centre, Hanoi, Vietnam (2006) and “Harvest” at Exhibition House of Halle/Saale, Germany (2006).

Founded upon the mission to widely promote the Vietnamese artistic and cultural scene, Mo Art Space seeks to bridge the gap between the art world and the audience through introducing the best selection of artworks, as well as evolving as a fresh and innovative art space in the old quarter of Hanoi. We support this goal by conducting highly curated exhibitions featuring artworks of various mediums and themes, juxtaposing the past and present, tradition and future, heritage and modernism. Mo Art is dedicated to the promotion of contemporary Vietnamese artists, accentuating their works, ideas, and philosophy to art collectors, local and international alike.