Collective Canvas – Drawing with machine

Sat 05 Nov 2022, 09:30 am

EMASI Nam Long

147 Street No.8, Nam Long Residential area, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City

Registration link

From the organizer:

Have you ever considered picking up a brush to paint, but then gave up because you didn’t know where to start? Did you know we can now use machines (and not just our hands) to create artworks? In this fast-paced world, how closely-intertwined with human life do you think machines and technologies are becoming? Will machines (digital tools, and even AI) help expand the boundaries of contemporary art? If this sounds like you, then come join us in this workshop with artist UuDam Tran Nguyen, where he will talk about his work License2Draw – L2D (a ‘robotic hand’ that can draw!), and join in on a ‘collective drawing’ session with other participants using the L2D app. Who knows, this might be your chance to bring home your first artwork!

This workshop is part of the educational programming for ‘Illuminated Curiosities’, an exhibition presented by Nguyen Art Foundation.

– Guest artist: UuDam Tran Nguyen

– This workshop is for participants ages 10 and up.

– Location: EMASI Nam Long. To ensure a good experience for participating guests, we will prioritize the first 15 to register.

– Language: Vietnamese only

UuDam Tran Nguyen (b. 1971) was initially trained as a sculptor at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Fine Arts, and went on to pursue a Bachelor of Arts at UCLA and Master of Fine Arts at the School of Visual Arts in New York. Working with video, performance, photography, sculpture and new media, UuDam’s playfully provocative practice is one of the most diversified in Vietnamese contemporary art today. He has exhibited at various international institutions, including Queensland Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane, Australia; Singapore Art Museum, as part of the 4th Singapore Biennale; Asia Society, New York, US; Whitechapel Gallery, London, UK; The Jewish Museum, New York, US; Bildmuseet Museum, Sweden; RISD Museum, Rhode Island, US. Nguyen is a co-founder of the experimental art magazine XEM. His art is represented in public and private collections such as Asia Society, NYC, US; Queensland Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane, Australia; and Kadist Art Foundation, San Francisco, US.

Follow updates on event’s page.