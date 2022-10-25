MAP’s Lecture 02 | We are Living in Different Temporalities, and yet in the Same Horizon

Sat 29 Oct 2022, 02:30 pm – 04:30 pm

Online via ZOOM

APD Center for Art Patronage and Development

No. 1, Lương Yên, Bạch Đằng, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

The world has been faced with an economic and political war: a war of the ruling classes against the rest of the world, of global capitalism against life, of nations and ideologies against immense minorities, of sovereignty against collapsed democracy. Living in this context of uncertainty and fragility that came from the constant conflicts in the flux of the matrix of the power, we are experiencing different temporalities in life, and yet in the same horizon.

Bringing artists from the different contexts and localities, this year’s program of MAP is questioning the ideas on WAR. As a response to the invitation, this talk considers itself as a critical arena as well as reflective place of its own to bring the different approaches and attempts towards the war made with practices of the artists and exhibition-making. By going through the certain practices of the artists intersected with a self-reflective narrative of myself, it intends to expand the idea of war not as historical events in the past but rather as residue of history within us today, in which the structures and conflicts came from the shared histories but not necessarily share its approaches and understanding.

– Gahee Park Curator

About the curator:

Gahee Park (1985, South Korea) is a curator based in Seoul. Regarding the exhibition as a medium, her interest lies in the performative aspect of curating in which the event of knowledge can occur. She tests the possibilities for the coexistence of multiple art histories by researching and re-contextualising past exhibitions. She works as Curator at Seoul Museum of Art since 2013 until present, and has been a guest curator in the Busan Biennale 2018 Divided We Stand. She also translated Self-organised – Open Editions: London, 2013 – into Korean together with her colleagues Hyo Jeon and Eunbi Jo.

The Talk is part of Month of Arts Practice, abbreviated as MAP – the annual art project of Heritage Space since 2015. Each year, MAP sets out a specific theme, inviting the participation of internationally acclaimed artists and curators to come to Hanoi (Vietnam) to practice and exchange with talented young Vietnamese artists.

MAP 2022 has the theme “WAR” – a response to the wars from the past to present time by different perspectives and minor histories. There are 10 artists from Germany, Japan, Korea and Vietnam participating in this project. MAP 2022 includes 2-month residency and exchange (October – November 2022), followed by an exhibition at the end of November 2022.

