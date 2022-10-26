MAP 2022 – Artist’s Talk 01 | What do I Say When I Talk about The War

Sun 30/10/2022, 02:30 pm – 04:30 pm

ZOOM

APD Center for Art Patronage and Development

No. 1, Lương Yên, Bạch Đằng, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội.

From the organizer:

This is the public program of MAP aiming to engage the arts/ artists to local audience and community. You will listen to the share of artists to introduce their artistic practices, projects, exhibitions and specific concepts/ ideas to work under the theme of ‘WAR’ this year. Then it will be the open discussion and Q&A section led by the moderator.

The first Artist talk of MAP 2022 will be hosted, with the presentations of artists Oscar Lebeck (Germany) and Mi Fa (Vietnam), moderated by curator Gahee Park (Korea).

Free entry, English – Vietnamese.

Maximum number of participants: 40 people (APD Center), 100 people (ZOOM)

About artist:

Oscar Lebeck was born in Hamburg in 1993 and studied at the Leipzig Academy of Visual Arts as well as at the Glasgow School of Art. His work is concerned with the representation and visualization of traces of history; for example, he reconstructed the cult spaces of ancient temple sites for his most recent solo exhibition at the Museum der bildenden Künste Leipzig. With his work, he investigates the perception of places steeped in history and stimulates thought about the versatility of the representation of structural relics. He lives in Berlin and Leipzig.

Mifa (Le Vu Anh Nhi), born in 1990 in Da Nang, graduated from Ho Chi Minh City University of Architecture in 2013, is currently a painter living and working in Da Nang.

Since 2015 she has focused on researching and experimenting with acrylic paints on traditional Vietnamese Diep paper. Her works delve into the depth of the harmony and conflict of Eastern identity in the era of globalization that runs parallel with the desire to preserve and develop the folk spirit through the form of painting. Her artistic experience is the study and attempt to reproduce the painting techniques of ancient Eastern civilizations such as cave paintings, textures, book decoration, gilding, calligraphy, watercolor, manual printing, paper mounting… combined with personal techniques inspired by the surface of Vietnamese lacquer paintings.

About moderator:

Gahee Park (1985, South Korea) is a curator based in Seoul. Regarding the exhibition as a medium, her interest lies in the performative aspect of curating in which the event of knowledge can occur. She tests the possibilities for the coexistence of multiple art histories by researching and re-contextualising past exhibitions. She works as Curator at Seoul Museum of Art since 2013 until present, and has been a guest curator in the Busan Biennale 2018 Divided We Stand. She also translated Self-organised – Open Editions: London, 2013 – into Korean together with her colleagues Hyo Jeon and Eunbi Jo.

The Talk is part of Month of Arts Practice, abbreviated as MAP – the annual art project of Heritage Space since 2015. Each year, MAP sets out a specific theme, inviting the participation of internationally acclaimed artists and curators to come to Hanoi (Vietnam) to practice and exchange with talented young Vietnamese artists.

MAP 2022 has the theme “WAR” – a response to the wars from the past to present time by different perspectives and minor histories. There are 10 artists from Germany, Japan, Korea and Vietnam participating in this project. MAP 2022 includes 2-month residency and exchange (October – November 2022), followed by an exhibition at the end of November 2022.

