Concert: 20th Century Music

From the organizer:

ClassiXX – a presentation of 20th century’s musical compositions via performance and screening – carries thoroughly an image of lying hourglasses: at the fin de siècle, the element of time is violently challenged and usurped, abruptly and violently; a wind tunnel that devours the 19th century and spews out everything indigestible to the industrial revolutions, the devastating Great Depression bridging the two equally devastating World Wars; the events come as tumultuous and ferocious as the profoundest creativity they give birth to make up the unprecedented realities from which unrivaled freedom of expression is articulated through arts.

On the 19 and 20 of November, respectively at Amanaki Thảo Điền (10 Nguyễn Đăng Giai, Thủ Đức) and Phố Bên Đồi (10 Lý Tự Trọng, Ward 2, Đà Lạt City), the 20th century music concerts, in collaboration with Goethe Institut Hanoi and Inspirito School of Music and Maestoso and cooperation with Saigon Classical Music Group, will make their debut to local audiences.

Helmed by Lưu Đức Anh, pianist, at both events, the works presented are designed for a wholesome impression to first-time audiences while being carefully selected off the 20th century music series that has happened across the 02 years of 2021-22 in Hanoi. An outstanding number of the repertoire has indeed debuted to local audiences in Vietnam, including works by John Cage, George Crumb, and Frederic Rzewski. Inspirito is proudly pioneering such contemporary artists and compositions, a daring move to just entertain while widening the local audiences’ musical palate.

About organizer:

INSPIRITO SCHOOL OF MUSIC

Founded by the excellent Vietnamese piano performer Luu Duc Anh – in September 2019 – the school aims to become a professional and highly competent classical music educator.

The school’s activities are divided into 02 major categories: education program of classical music and cooperation musical concerts and events both locally and internationally.

By offering an educator ensemble of highly experienced, passionate and competent individuals, in combination with a meticulously built curriculum catering towards various demands, instruments and methods, Inspirito guarantees students will pass all entrance exams at formal music institutions and receive internationally recognized certificates.

On top of education, Inspirito places an emphasis on organizing student and teacher-led performances as a major source of inspiration. The public events for the communities and yearly held concert events are created and based upon various themes to satisfy classical music lovers alike. Since 2021, Inspirito School of Music has collaborated with Hanoi’s Goethe Institut to carry out 20th Century Music Concert Series, as one prominent and outstanding project on contemporary and modern music in Vietnam.

MAESTOSO

Maestoso is a Vietnam’s pioneering organization in performing classical music, aimed to become an establishing bridge between homegrown talents and local audiences. Founded in 2018 by pianists Luu Duc Anh and Nguyen Duc Anh, conductor Nguyen Phu Son and CEO Duong Vu Minh, Maestoso has organized successful concert events at various prestigious locations including Hanoi Opera House, The Vietnam National Academy of Music, L’espace, Heritage Space, Goethe Institut Office in Hanoi, amongst many others in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. More outstandingly, Maestoso is the first to organize a proper classical concert in Hanoi’s St. Joseph’s Cathedral, from which have sprung a variety of free concert events there and beyond by Maestoso, while laying a foundation for musical events to happen in the churches in Hanoi.

After a host of scale-varying events, Maestoso has featured many luminary guest performers including Luu Hong Quang (piano), Phan Do Phuc (cello), Nguyen Thien Minh (violin), Dao To Loan (soprano), Vu Manh Dung (bass), Nguyen Hoang Tung (oboe)… Our setlists feature a wide ranging repertoire, from Baroque to Modern, by soloists, ensembles and orchestras.

In year 2021, Maestoso has been nominated Finest Organizer by Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2020.

SAIGON CLASSICAL MUSIC GROUP

“Music, uniquely among the arts, is both completely abstract and profoundly emotional. It has no power to represent anything particular or external, but it has a unique power to express inner states or feelings.” – Oliver Sacks

Founded in 2005 and succeeding Saigon Classical Club, Saigon Classical Music Group (Nhóm bạn yêu nhạc cổ điển Sài Gòn) consists of 30 official members and over 50 volunteers, who have put together nearly 200 classical music performances and events.

Conceived by the common love towards the timeless beauties of classical music, Saigon Classical Music Group was founded by like-minded enthusiasts who initially came and shared their favorite compositions, as well as their heartfelt passion and opinions with each other. Over time, such chemistry has transformed into semi-professional commitment towards performing musical works of favorites, and soon after, organizing performances by some of the finest professional performers around.

Upon this inception, numerous performances of increasingly higher caliber and greater diversity have one way or another quenched the thirst for genuine live experiences and experiential learning, by the city’s locals while growing more audiences in the vicinities.

The growth of today comes straight from our undying passion, from the endless company of like-minded businesses and donors, and above all, the much treasured attention by our audiences. With From Alpha to Opera, Reading Classical and more upcoming, the connection through music only grows stronger than ever.

About artist:

Pianist Lưu Đức Anh

Luu Duc Anh is a brilliant pianist of his generation and currently being one of the most active classical music performers in Vietnam with numerous concerts every year. He is well-known for his versatility to perform brilliantly as soloist, chamber musician and accompanist. Born in 1993 in Hanoi, he began studying Piano with his father, Associate Professor, Artist of merit Luu Quang Minh, one of the leading teachers in Accordion and Jazz in Vietnam. From 2000 to 2011, he studied at the National Academy of Music of Vietnam under the guidance of Prof. Tran Thu Ha. After finishing the Intermediate level, he continued his studies at the Royal Conservatory of Liège, Belgium, class of Prof.Jean Schils, with whom he obtained his Bachelor degree in 2013 and Master degree in 2015. He then pursued further study at Malmo Academy of Music with Professor Hans Palsson.

Duc Anh is a regular guest soloist of Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra and has also appeared as soloist with London Chamber Orchestra, Helsingborg Symphony Orchestra, Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra, Hanoi Philharmonic Orchestra, Orchestre Symphonique du Conservatoire Royal de Liège under the baton of various conductors such as Jonas Alber, Honna Tetsuji, Christopher Warren-Green, Maritt Strindlund, Patrick Baton, Nguyen Thieu Hoa, Nguyen Phu Son…

He has appeared on many concert stages in Vietnam, Belgium, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Poland, Italy, Australia and Japan, also attended masterclass of well-known artists such as Dang Thai Son, Avedis Kouyoumdjian, Jean-Bernard Pommier, Tibor Szasz, Georg-Friedrich Schenck, Daniel Rivera, Johan Schmidt, Claude Bessmann, Susumu Aoyagi, Daniel Rivera… He also received scholarships to participate in some prestigious music festivals such as the Kirishima International Music Festival in Japan and the Pablo Casals Festival in France.

In 2017, he co-founded Maestoso with 3 other colleagues, focusing on organizing classical concerts in Vietnam. The group has achieved great success with many large-scale concerts held at the Hanoi Opera House, Vietnam National Academy of Music, St.Joseph Cathedral of Hanoi… With huge success in his musician career as well as his contribution to the classical music field in Vietnam, he was nominated in the Top 10 most brilliant young person of Hanoi in 2017 and Top 10 most promising young person of Vietnam in 2017, Finest Artist 2020 voted by Hanoi Grapevine. In 2018, he was invited to give a private performance for Mr. Prime Minister of France, Edouard Phillipe at Van Mieu (temple of literature) in Hanoi, Vietnam and later for the Princess Victoria of Sweden at the same venue.

Beside an active concert schedule, he has started teaching at the Piano Department, Vietnam National Academy of music as the youngest lecturer of the department from 2018. Since then, many of his students has won top prizes at international and domestic competitions. Duc Anh has also served as juror at the various competitions in Vietnam as well as giving masterclasses monthly for young Vietnamese students.

In 2019, he co-founded Inspirito School of Music and also served as the school’s headmaster. Inspirito has quickly become a leading music center in Hanoi with a quality team of pedagogues and numerous successful projects. In 2021, the school is co-operating with Goethe-Institut Hanoi for a project of monthly concerts featuring modern and contemporary music.

