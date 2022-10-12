Creativity Challenge: Progress Update

Fri 14 Oct 2022, 09:30 am – 11:30 am

Live on VFCD fanpage

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

The 05 creative pairs participating in the Creativity Challenge Playground (within the framework of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design – VFCD 2022) are halfway into their journey. Are you curious what products they have made, or that their prototypes similar to the initial plans? What useful advice or questions will the insightful and experienced creative consultant committee of VFCD 2022 offer these pairs?

Time and order of presentations:

09:30 – 09:50: Creative pair Officine Gặp – HUM

09:50 – 10:10: Creative pair Nguyễn Hà – Thảo Miên

10:10 – 10:30: Creative pair Nguyễn Huyền Châu – The Sun Lab

10:30 – 10:50: Creative group Insomaniaction Collective

10:50 – 11:10: Creative pair Linh Trịnh – Thảo Miên

The event is open to all who are interested in Creativity Challenge Playground 2022.

Creativity Challenge Playground 2022 is within the framework of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design (VFCD) 2022, initiated by RMIT Vietnam. There are 05 creative pairs participating, spending three months to develop a creative idea into a specific product. The final product could be an artwork, an installation, or in other creative formats. These results will be presented in a group exhibition from November 07 to 24 in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

The 05 pairs are:

Pair of Nguyễn Huyền Châu – The Sun Lab: 05 women working on the project Living which consists of two modules. One is handicraft production using pattern knitting and traditional fibre materials which has commercial potential in the market. The other is an online archive of patterns on a digital platform.

Pair of Insomaniaction Collective: Three Gen Z members who want to establish and develop a cross-disciplinary creative hub for creatives. The team also look into forming an archive on humans and culture to support creative activities.

Pair of Officine Gặp and HUM: The team works on a sound exhibition and zine publication to create a multi-sensory experience with the acoustic landscape of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Pair of Trần Thảo Miên – Linh Trịnh: Their project Thật Hư takes the feather duster as inspiration to express a different viewpoint, a different thought on this symbol of domestic violence.

Pair of Trần Thảo Miên – Nguyễn Hà: Their light installation is titled Than “Thở” with coal, light and traditional dó paper as the medium, exploring the mystique beauty of coal through a brand new perspective.

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 (VFCD 2022) initiated by RMIT University Vietnam creates an open, timely and interactive platform for creative individuals and organisations to engage with an extended audience online and in person.

Under the theme CHANGE: CREATIVITY CHALLENGE, VFCD 2022 is hoping to encourage new transformation, connection, and discovery in each creative individual, group and organisation from various fields.

VFCD’s programme expects to include talks/seminars, exhibitions, workshops, cultural exploration tours and various other activities discussing visions, trends, cultural identity and future opportunities for creative industries in Vietnam.

This event is part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

