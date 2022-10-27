Sat 12 Nov 2022, 06:30 pm – 10:30 pm

JW Marriott hotel

8 Đỗ Đức Dục, Mễ Trì, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Diwali or Deepavali (Festival of Lights) is one of the biggest festivals of the India. It is celebrated as the victory of Good over Evil, Light over Darkness, and Knowledge over Ignorance. Mythical tales shared on Diwali vary widely depending on the region and even with Hindu tradition, yet all share a common focus on righteousness and the importance of knowledge which is the path to overcome the darkness of ignorance. One tradition links the festival to the Hindu epic ‘Ramayana’ which narrates the struggle of the divine prince Rama to rescue his wife Sita from the demon king Ravana. Diwali has a major religious significance for all religions including Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains alike – not only in India but also for Indians living abroad. In the Western calendar, Diwali falls in the month of either October or November every year, just after the monsoon season in India. This date also marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year and many businesses in India start a new accounting year on the Diwali holiday.

Over the years, Diwali Night has become a permanent fixture in the Hanoi’s cultural calendar, strengthening every year. This year, joining us are distinguished guests from all walks of life including the business, professional and cultural communities, and especially the vibrant Vietnamese, Indian & expat community.

This year, to continue the tradition, the Indian Business Chamber in Hanoi organizes Diwali Night 2022 on 12th November, hoping to bring a glimpse of the colorful and joyful spirit from one of the biggest festivals from India. Many symbolic activities of the Indian culture, Indian & International Cuisine, Musical performances, Indian states dance performances, henna artists & face painting will be feature of the event.

For Diwali Night 2022, we will have exclusive performances by the Indian Ocean Band, one of famous Indian Fusion Band and DJ Shakey for Bollywood numbers along with other interesting activities such as magic show and face painting etc.

Diwali Night 2022 is open for all age groups and welcomes all nationalities who would like to join for celebrating this festival.

About the organizer

InCham Hanoi is a not-for-profit organization, founded in the year 1999, and has been playing an important role in the promotion of bilateral trade between the two great countries Vietnam – India. Besides, InCham Hanoi also actively contributes to the engagement of the Indian community in Vietnam and facilitates cultural exchanges.