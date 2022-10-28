Exhibition “The world needs superheroines”

27 Oct – 13 Nov 2022

Vietnam Fine Arts Museum

66 Nguyễn Thái Học, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

“The world needs superheroines” is an exhibition that aims to both highlight and recognize the contributions of women to the society and at creating an artistic dialogue between emerging voices in the comic sector of the two countries.

The inauguration of the exhibition will take place in the framework of the celebration of the National Day of Spain at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum on October 27th.

The exhibition includes 64 works by 62 women authors from Spain and Vietnam. The works are diverse both in their category and content, covering topics such as feminism, love, friendship, society, etc., and all of them witness the endless creative capacity of women, especially those who work in the comic sector – the ninth art with great potential for development in Vietnam.

In addition to the exhibited works, visitors are invited to download for free the exhibition catalogue (via QR code at the exhibition) and enjoy a larger selection of works of the participating authors.

“The world needs superheroines” is an exhibition organized by the Embassy of Spain in Vietnam, in collaboration with the Spanish Association of Comic Authors, the Herstóricas Association, Comicola Vietnam and the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum, which has been possible thanks to the Spanish Agency for International Cooperation for Development of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain.

