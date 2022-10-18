SiaM vol. 18: Sketches of the Reeds

Thurs 27 Oct 2022, 08 pm

From the organizer:

Reed is an irreplaceable part of any woodwind instrument, and it’s vital for the creation of musical sounds in them. That’s why in an orchestra, woodwind instruments are referred to as “reeds” — to acknowledge the role that this little element play in creating the lively tones and colors in the music.

With Vol. 18, we invite you to discover these various shades of music through “Sketches of the Reeds” — an incredibly unique SiaM concert that, for the first time, will feature four instruments in the woodwind family (the oboe, the clarinet, the bassoon, and the English horn).

The winding echoes of longing following the slow rise of the sun in Shepherds de Provence, op. 43 by Eugene Bozza; the soft delightfulness in Divertimento no. 1 KV. 439 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; the tale-like melody in Four Sketches by Peter Hope; and the Trio in B minor, op. 27 by Edouard Destenay—these are the four compositions will make up a vivid conversation between woodwind instruments and their wonderful abilities to stir up the emotions of listeners.

Hoàng Mạnh Lâm (oboe)

Bagaskoro Byar Sumirat (oboe, English horn)

Trần Khánh Quang (clarinet)

Yuta Yasutake (bassoon)

Hsin-Chiao Liao (piano)

SiaM vol. 18 will happen in two locations and times:

Night 1: Thurs 27 Oct 2022, 08 pm

Tita Art, 164A Tran Vu, Ba Dinh Hanoi

Night 2: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 08 pm

TED Saigon Art Education Center, 74 Truong Cong Giai, Dich Vong, Cau Giay, Hanoi

Ticket price: 300.000 đ/person.

To sign up, please send SiaM Facebook page a message. We will let you know whether there are seats available and give you directions on how to book if they are available.

Note:

– The event is for those who are 8 years old and older.

– If you have booked a ticket but are not able to attend the concert, please message us on Facebook at least three days before the show so that we can give you a refund or change your booking to that for a later concert.

If you have any questions, just send us a message and we’ll be there to help you out!

