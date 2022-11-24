JAKOB WORKSHOP HCM | Lighting and color in theater by Tobias

Sun 27 Nov 2022, 04 pm – 08 pm

Lặng Spot

No. 18 Str. 47, Thảo Điền, D.2, HCMC

From the organizer:

Jakob Tour and Lặng Spot are happy to present “Lighting and Color in Theater” Workshop, a special dance training with Tobias Leira, the lighting designer of “Jakob” dance performance.

Workshop introdution:

The workshop focuses on stage lighting and colors, especially the dance stage. The workshop combines theory and practice in which participants will be divided into groups to do practical tasks together. Tobias Leira will also be sharing about his personal practice, how he designed the lighting for some of his previous dance works.

About the instructor Tobias Leira

Tobias Leira is educated in lighting design at the Dramatiska Institutet in Stockholm, where he graduated in 2008. Since then, he has worked with lights for performing arts at a number of theaters in Norway. Since his education, he has worked with dance, theatre, concerts and opera in Norway, Sweden and elsewhere in Europe. Among others, he has worked with directors Kjersti Horn, Ingrid Fiksdal, Kari Hoaas, Det Norske Theater, Riksteatret, Rogalanf Theater, Trøndelag Theater, Nationaltheatret and Tore Vagn Lid. Tobias has worked with MoS since 2014, alongside with In between and Backup.

This workshop belongs to a series of events of the Jakob tour in Vietnam which is partly supported by The Performing Arts Hub Norway, Arts Council Norway and co-organized by the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi, MORUA and H2Q Art within the framework of celebrations events marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Norway and Vietnam (1971 – 2021). The dance performance “Jakob”, choreographed by Tony Tran, will be presented to Vietnamese audiences for the first time for two nights only in Hanoi (25 Nov 2022) and Ho Chi Minh City (30 Nov 2022).

* Note:

– The workshop is for participants from the age of 14 and up

– Capacity: 20 participants

– Interpreter is provided

– Participant eligibility: The workshop is eligible for all participants from the age of 14, who are interested in lighting and color in theater. This workshop would benefit dancers, choreographers and independent theater practitioners.

– There’s no workshop FEE! However, to make sure that you will be attending the workshop once you register as well as to share little support to the hosting venue, the interpreter and to the on-going long tour, please donate 150k in advance to keep your slot.

