25 Years Goethe-Institut Vietnam – Gala Concert: Evolution

From Goethe Institut:

The anniversary ceremony was attended inter alia by Deputy Ambassador of the German Embassy Mr. Simon Kreye, Director of the Department of International Cooperation, Ms. Nguyen Phuong Hoa, Ministry of Culture, Sports & Tourism Vietnam, Mr. Stefan Dreyer, Regional Goethe Director for Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand and by Mr. Oliver Brandt, Director of the Goethe-Institut Hanoi with 100 guests from diplomatic corps, relevant ministries and agencies as well as German alumni and friends of Germany accepted the invitation.

The concert was also a thank you and recognition to close partners as well as ministries and agencies which have been supportive and open for cooperation with the Goethe-Institut thus enabling the Goethe-Institutfulfilling its mission of promoting German culture and language in Vietnam and serving as a cultural bridge between the two countries.

“In this spirit, we look forward with confidence and vigour to the future 25 years of the Goethe-Institut Hanoi and to strong cultural relations between Vietnam and Germany!”

Oliver Brandt, Director of the Goethe-Institut Hanoi

About the Gala concert

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Goethe Institut in Vietnam, the German Embassy Hanoi and the Goethe Institut Hanoi organized this special gala concert in close cooperation with Inspirito School of Music. The concert, which was performed by 20 Vietnamese musicians presented music from four different periods: Baroque, Classical, Romantic and Modern- Contemporary period. The performances took place in four different rooms of the Goethe Institut, each room representing one period. The guests were rotating between the different rooms.

The “Evolution” Concert presented an innovative concept which transforms a usual concert venue into a “live museum”. The audience could listen and feel instantly the difference of each musical period, thereby imagining the strong development of music from the baroque period to the present. All the compositions chosen for the concert were mostly from German composers. The concert allowed the audience to move between different areas – refresh their minds after one musical style and enjoyed the concert in a relaxed atmosphere.

The idea of rotating audiences in a concert was an initative of the Goethe-Institut Hanoi during the pandemic when social distancing policies were applied and the number of people in one closed venue was limited up to 20. This idea was welcomed by the audience and was also an inspiration for future artists to break out of the usual venues and create new formats and experiences of interacting with audiences.

About Goethe-Institut Vietnam

Based on the bilateral cultural agreement of 27 January 1997, the Goethe-Institut was inaugurated on 22 December 1997 with the participation of the Secretary General of the Goethe-Institut Joachim Sartorius, the German Ambassador Wolfgang Erck, the Minister of State of the Federal Foreign Office Hoyer, and Vietnamese VIPs.

From the beginning, the Goethe-Institut was inspired guided by the desire for dialogue. This work places intellectual and cultural exchange and the search for understanding at the centre of all activities. With the language work, the Goethe-Institut promotes teaching and learning of the German language in the Vietnamese education system and thus empower Vietnamese people of all ages with professional and personal mobility.

Follow updates on Goethe-Institut commemoration website.