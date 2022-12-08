Baby & Kinder Concert: “Goodbye Grandma”

Sun 11 Dec 2022, 02 pm – 03 pm or 03:30 pm – 04:30 pm

Goethe Institut

56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Link đăng ký

From Goethe Institut:

“Goodbye Grandma” is a work cherished with a lot of love and enthusiasm for almost a year by author Hoai Anh and illustrator Mai Hoa.

The book “Goodbye Grandma” shares beautiful memories of a little friend’s childhood with her grandma. That memory spans the four seasons and shines in the familiar spaces of the two. Each season, the story awakens a memory box associated with a sense of the child with her grandma. Summer is fragrance. Autumn is colors. Winter is warmth. Spring is sound.

“The fragrant summers

Brilliant autumns

Warm winters

Bustling springs.”

Her love is present in every moment, every object, every activity, every emotion of the little child, it becomes the “anchors” of nostalgia in their heart, even when grandma is gone forever…

Grandma was still there in the child memory. She lived to the fullest with the person she loved the most. The heart of the child is full of things that make her special, things that “only grandma has”. So that when Grandma passed away, all of those things can gradually ease the loss, grief, miss and heal their soul in a tender way.

All ticket sales will be used to support artists attending the show.

Ticket:

– 300.000đ/ticket/child + 01 adult

– 100.000đ/ticket/01 extra child

– 50.000đ/ticket/01 extra adult

Note: The combo ticket is applicable for up to 02 extra child tickets and 02 extra adults

Introduction of Artists and Speakers

Trần Trọng Khanh (Gitarrist)

Graduated from National University Of Art Education with a major in Guitar performance. He was the runner-up of the Open Guitar Competition for Students in Hanoi while still in university. After graduating, he has gained successes over many stages. He is the guitar professor of Miracle Choir & Orchestra, a music educational charity project for youths with disadvantaged backgrounds in Hanoi.

Phạm Huyền Trang (Violist)

Graduated from Vietnam National Academy of Music with a major in Viola performance and currently a member of the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra. She performed with the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra in many concerts, in Vietnam and other countries: Korea, Thailand, Singapore,…

Music curator Trang Trịnh

A music educator, curator and concert pianist committed to social change through the power of the arts. She completed her Master degree with distinction at the Royal Academy of Music, London, where in 2018, she was elected as an Associate of the Royal Academy of Music, an award given for alumni who made a significant contribution to the music profession.

As a pioneer and Art Advocates, she is the founder and Executive director of Miracle Choir & Orchestra (Vietnam’s first El-sistema inspired program), Wonder Arts & Education (Vietnam’s first Music Education social enterprise) and Vietnam Youth Orchestra (VYMI). She is also the writer of the reformed national curriculum music textbook.

She is the first classical pianist to be listed among 30 most influential people under 30 by Forbes Vietnam (2015), owner of many international music awards. Currently, she is a Fulbright student in Arts Leadership at USC, Los Angeles, specializing in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

Storyteller Phạm Thị Hoài Anh

Author and founder – project manager of Whispering Whisper, a project promoting reading culture through studying and developing children books’ art and education programs aimed for families, schools and communities. She is also a translator and advisor of children literature for many organizations such as UN Women, Childfund, GNI Vietnam.

Her latest release, Goodbye Grandma, in collaboration with illustrator Mai Hoa, goes from little and pure bondings of family members to grand love in life. Spanding over four seasons of spring, summer, autumn and winter, the story awakens all the miraculous childhood memories for children and who used to be a children.

