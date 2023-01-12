11 – 18 Jan 2023

Galerie Quynh

118 Nguyễn Văn Thủ str, Đa Kao, D.1, HCMC

Register for film screening event on Saturday, 14 Jan 2023

From the organizer:

‘Like Any Other Day’ offers glimpses into the current Vietnamese landscape as characterised by the relationship between human beings and their surroundings — one that could be both nurturing and hostile at the same time. In this context, “structures” emerge from specific phenomenological interventions rather than being systematic characteristics. One notable example of a landscape structure of our times is the plantation model in which the cultivation and development of one species drives out the others and, in turn, creates new diseases and problems. Similarly, a city, a forest, or a river is a landscape structure.

Along with the championing of industrial forms of production and urbanisation, for millennia human beings have been actively reshaping the landscape on their own terms. Each moving-image work featured in this programme, varying in narrative, structure, and approach, conjures up fragments of the landscape of our times — one which is greatly disturbed by industrial production, colonial legacies, personal beliefs as well as wellness trends, and myths.

‘Like Any Other Day’ runs with works by:

– LeNa Bui

– Dong Nhat Vy

– Mai Huyen Chi

– Ripp Nguyen

– Siu Pham

– Phan Thao Nguyen

– Freddy Nadolny Poustochkine

– Ta Minh Duc

– Truong Cong Tung

– Truong Minh Quy

– Pedro Roman

– Chulayarnnon Siriphol

– Xuan Ha