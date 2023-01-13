02 – 15 Jan 2023

HAKIO – Let’s Art

38 Tran Cao Van, W Vo Thi Sau, D3, HCMC

From the organizer:

Returning after 3 years of contemplation, Nguyễn Tấn Cương returned to the public in Saigon a series of 30 abstract paintings in the solo exhibition “Stirring”, on the occasion of the 1 year old HAKIO – Let’s Art space.

“Stirring” (Xao Động, 2020 – 2022) renders visible the feeling of Cương in two eventful years: the COVID-19 epidemic, the loss of family and the war that just broke out in Ukraine. Here, he allowed the subconscious to creep into each definitive brushstroke, each splash of color.

“For me ‘Abstract’ pushes creativity further, wider, more shoreline and full of grit. It’s like a challenge to an artist’s mental health. Imagine, it’s like standing in front of a concert performance, where all kinds of musical instruments alternately perform and intertwine, chase each other, and resonate until the climax without using words…” – Nguyễn Tấn Cương

The exhibition “Stirring” brings viewers to the journey to find visual expressions for emotions, so that the viewer “catches” the artist’s mind, just as the radio picks up the right frequency…

