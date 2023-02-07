Cinderella – a play by ACA space – THEATRE FEST #1

11, 17 & 18 Feb 2023, 08 pm – 10 pm

Manzi Art Space

14 Phan Huy Ích , Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Manzi Exhibition Space

02 ngõ Hàng Bún, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

A new series of events in all of THREE spaces of manzi throughout this February to kick off the new year

The first chapter of this series – Manzi would like to invite you to ‘Lọ Lem / Cinderella’ – a play by ACA SPACE, staged for two venues of manzi (the art space at 14 Phan Huy Ích & the exhibition room at no. 2 ngõ Hàng Bún)

CINDERELLA

Script by: Joël Pommerat

Directed by: Quentin Delorme

Actors: ACA Performance Team

Ticket: 250,000 VNĐ/person

Language: Vietnamese only (however, the hand- out with details & explanations will be provided to our foreigner friends)

“As long as you always think about me and do not ever forget me for more than five minutes, I will never really die or disappear completely”

It was her mother’s last words that a young girl did not really understand. Bearing such misunderstandings and obsessions about the sayings of her late mom, Cinderella of this modern era, lost in grief and disconnected with the world around, can finally find out herself in this frivolous society?

Adopting the storyline of a familiar fairy tale, Joël Pommerat presents a new Cinderella where the characters are inspired by stereotypes in current Vietnamese society. This play is an allegory of our times – a ruptured era torn between materialism, consumerism, and the decay of basic human values.

With the stage moving from one space to another, this version of ‘Cinderella’ at the manzi is also an experimentation in constructing and adapting a script with elements of site-specific installations and spontaneity. Influenced by street art performance, the play will be audience-centered, the viewers are invited to join in as participants of the story. By that way, the design of ‘Cinderella” questions the concept of scenic space.

Playwright Joël Pommerat

Joël Pommerat is an eminent figure in the French theater scene. He is the author and director of more than twenty plays. In 1990, he founded a troupe specializing in staging and performing works written by himself. Le Monde magazine praised him as “an outstanding artist” who “together with his troupe Louis Brouillard have produced beautiful works in which words, light and sound all converse with each other to describe a state of the world and being”.

Director Quentin Delorme

Graduating from a professional training program in Theater Arts in France in 2006, Quentin Delorme worked as a professional theater director in France, Morocco, and Italy before setting foot in Vietnam and establishing ATH Drama and Art Studio in 2013. All of his theatrical productions and training classes declare a statement that culture should be given to everyone, without discrimination, and that culture is a tool for observation, reflection and an opportunity for each individual to contribute to the development of their community.

