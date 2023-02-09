Defense session: “(Re)Thinking the modern dream of recent past”.

Sat 11 Feb 2023, 02 pm (GMT+7)

Online Webinar

Registration link

From the organizer:

The 72h International Idea Competition “(Re)Thinking the modern dream of Recent Past” is gradually coming to an end. From 86 proposals submitted from all over the world, 11 outstanding proposals were selected and further reviewed, and finally 6 of the best proposals were allowed to present and defend their idea.

Aiming to provide an opportunity to listen, exchange, and learn from each other between contestants, judges, and the public who are interested in new visions of the post-industrial heritage of Hanoi city; the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), in collaboration with Ha Noi Department of Culture and Sports, Ha Noi Ad hoc, Ha Noi University of Civil Engineering and Ha Noi Architectural University calls for registration for the defense session of the 72hr International Idea Competition – (Re)Thinking the modern dream of Recent Past.

Language: English & Vietnamese

This event is under the framework of Ha Noi Festival of Creative Design 2022 and Ha Noi Rethink Project.

