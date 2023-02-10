Opening: Wed 15 Feb 2023, 06 pm – 08 pm

Exhibition: Tues – Sat, and by appointment, 16 Feb – 01 Apr 2023, 10 am – 07 pm

Galerie Quynh

118 Nguyễn Văn Thủ, Đa Kao ward, district 1, HCMC

From the organizer:

An adherent of Buddhist philosophy, Nguyen Manh Hung proposes that death is a journey and karma is its luggage filled with good and bad deeds as one goes about one’s daily life. Some prepare for their post-life with sophisticated funeral rituals; others fill their luggage with only good karma hoping to arrive at a place that may not exist. In his characteristically playful adaptation of everyday scenarios, Nguyen Manh Hung’s latest series of work in the exhibition ‘All Aboard’ conjures up a highly contrasting and absurd pairing: a frenzied crowd hurriedly and narrowly holding onto a sacred gate, which leads to the unknown. While poking fun at the living’s obsession with heaven — a realm that exceeds the comprehension of earthly beings, this series reminds us that death is highly personal and unique: how we live reflects our preparation for this journey. Like a command, ‘All Aboard’ urges us to contemplate the meaning of human existence as characterised by our own subjective understanding of what lies on the other side of the gate.

