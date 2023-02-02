Artist’s Talk – PHI PHI OANH

Mon 06 Feb 2023, 06:30 pm

Manzi Exhibition Space

No. 2 ngõ Hàng Bún, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Registration link

from the organizer:

Manzi proudly presents a very special talk with visual artist Phi Phi Oanh on the occasion of her solo show ‘Arca Noa’ at manzi.

At the talk, Phi Phi Oanh will share with the audience her current practice and research on lacquer which, according to her, is much more than an inert image – making medium. In this series of new works, Oanh explores “a type of realism in lacquer”, which “based on repeated direct observation over many days and layers then sanding away like erosion to reflect the passage of time. To me this process leads to an image of the observed that seems to exist at different moments and times. While not tonally realistic like a photograph, this lacquer realism is more involved with the slippery ever changing experience of sight which I consider to be son ta’s major potential in the field of painting.”

* The tour will be conducted in English & Vietnamese

