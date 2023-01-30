SiaM vol. 22: Aurora Borealis

Thurs 09 Feb 2023, 08 pm

Complex 01

ngách 31, ngõ 167 Tây Sơn, Quang Trung, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

Fri 10 Feb 2023, 08 pm

Tita Art

164A Trấn Vũ, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

To stand beneath a glimmering night sky, to be in front of an endless sea of crashing waves, to see the breath-taking Northern Lights, the Aurora Borealis—plenty are the wonders that nature gives us. Amidst it all, you at once feel small in comparison the great beauties out there and you get the sense, as Rumi put it, that you’re shining “like the whole universe is yours.”

Parting ways with the solemn sun of vol. 21 “Solar eclipse”, SiaM invites you to continue our adventure together with a journey North, to immerse ourselves in the radiance of the Aurora Borealis. On this adventure, the harmonies of the violin, the oboe, and the piano, in the hands of Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg and Finnish composer Jean Sibelius, will build a forest of pine around you, where the cold wind whistles and where polar bears dance.

Hoàng Mạnh Lâm (oboe)

Hoàng Hồ Khánh Vân (violin)

Hoàng Hồ Thu (piano)

Our partners: VNPAY-QR EXPERIENCE, Tita Art, Việt Thương and Steinway & Sons, Complex 01 and Polygon Musik

The concert will happen at two venues:

– Night 1: Thurs 09 Feb 2023, 08 pm

Complex 01, ngách 31, ngõ 167 Tây Sơn, Quang Trung, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

– Night 2: Fri 10 Feb 2023, 08 pm

Tita Art, 164A Trấn Vũ, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Ticket price: 300.000 VND/person

Note:

– This event is for everyone age 8 and above.

– For those who bought a ticket but cannot attend, please send us a Facebook message at least 3 days before the show so we can arrange a refund or exchange your ticket for a reservation for a later concert.

Follow updates on event’s page.