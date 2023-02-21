Concert Hanoi – Bastien’s Concert Tour | Hanoi Brass Community x Saigon Winds

Hanoi: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 08 pm

Small concert hall- Vietnam National Academy of Music

77 P. Hào Nam, Chợ Dừa, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

Registration link

HCMC: Tues 28 Feb 2023, 04 pm

Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory of Music

112 Đ. Nguyễn Du, Bến Thành ward, D.1, HCMC

Registration link

From the organizer:

The beginning of our activities in 2023 is the combination of two brothers – Hanoi Brass Community and Saigon Winds and a guest from France with an instrument that is “strange to hear the name”. Programs including the masterclasses at the Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory of Music with concerts at both city Hanoi and HCM.

The program is organized with the support of the Vietnam National Academy of Music and Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory of Music, sponsored by brass instruments brand Besson and brass accessories brand Dennis Wick.

All events in the program are free entry.

Follow updates on event’s page.