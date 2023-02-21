Ô Cách Ciné Presents ‘A Chance Encounter’

03 pm – 05 pm & 05:30 pm – 07:30 pm

Sat: 25 Feb & 04, 11, 18, 25 Mar 2023

Sun: 26 Feb & 05, 12, 19, 26 Mar 2023

Á Space

Alley 59 Ngô Gia Tự, Long Biên, Hà Nội (turn right in the end of the alley, go straight 500m more)

From the organizer:

This February 25th, Ô Cách Ciné is officially open at Á Space and will welcome its first visitors!

Three people catch sight of themselves in the scene of an encounter. Senses of a crystal-clear friendship and consolations bind themselves to a promise to reunite on an unfixed date before hitting the roads with their itinerary.

This February 2023, they are to meet again at Ô Cách Ciné in a film titled ‘A chance encounter’. For this encounter, each of them incorporates the stories they want to tell into a shared structure: events associated with the life of the monk Thích Nhất Hạnh, Từ Phúc’s search for immortality, and fragmented, layered splinters of different landscapes.

Four years gone by with undetermined crossroads, plans, and calculations of lives, only the promise is still there, nested by the longings for meeting and seeing-finding each other again.

‘A Chance Encounter’

A film by Như Văn, Lê Xuân Tiến and Nguyễn Trần Nam

Supervisor: Châu Hoàng

Supporter: Vân Đơ

Distributed by Á Space

With sponsorship from Hiệu sách Hộp and Ga Mộc

Premiered at 25-02-2023

Details of registration and ticket purchasing process will be updated soon on 20 Feb 2023 in our social media channels. Stay tuned for more information!

Please note that:

– The film exists in 02 versions. Each showtime will screen one version.

– The maximum capacity of Ô Cách Ciné is 9 seats. Please register in advance for your slots and purchase tickets at the entrance.

– You need to arrive at least 15 minutes prior to the showtime to reserve your seats. Popcorn and drinks are also sold at the reception.

– If you have any questions or problems, feel free to reach out to our hotline 093.685.1457 (Hồng Anh).

Biographic

Như Văn.

Lê Xuân Tiến lives and works in Hanoi, Vietnam. In 2017, Tiến graduated from the Hanoi Academy of Theatre and Cinema with a degree in Television cinematography. Tiến takes moving image as his main medium in art practice.

Nguyễn Trần Nam is a visual artist, also a member of Nhà Sàn Studio & Nhà Sàn Collective & HanoiLink.

Hộp is a small bookstore, founded in Hanoi in 2017, initially selling used books. After 6 years, Hộp is still small in size, yet, it has begun to publish new books by establishing Khác Publishing House. Hộp’s used books can be found at Tender Bar, while other information on newly-printed books can be found on xuatbankhac.com.

Ga Mộc was founded in 2017 by painter Nguyễn Ban Ga. Ga Mộc specializes in designing and developing interior furniture from dyed plywood. With minimalistic, flexible products with diverse colors on plywood material, Ga Moc shares with their customers one more option of wooden furniture, thereby, hoping to reduce pressure on natural forests that are being exploited in an uncontrollable manner.

