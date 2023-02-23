Mon – Fri 18 Feb – 18 Mar 2023, 09 am – 02 pm

11:11 Espace

39 Nguyễn Duy Hiệu, Thảo Điền, Thủ Đức, HCMC

From the organizer:

For this February, 11:11 d’Artistes is promoting self-reflection, especially through one’s own emotions and mental processes through the idea of “Introspection” with a solo exhibition from Mzung Nguyen.

Mzung Nguyen – a Vietnamese multidisciplinary artist is establishing her grounds in the Visual Art scene through her latest interdisciplinary form of art. With a background in Films and Journalism, Mzung elegantly carried her powerful message and feelings about the environment, ecological philosophies, and contemporary social issues to her artwork in this exhibition.

“Introspection” serves as a visual representation of the artist’s own thoughts, feelings, and very personal experience. By using recycled materials, it can be seen as a form of cultivated personal transformation to give a new meaning and value to discarded materials. The exhibition serves to invite the visitors to see Mzung’s reflective journey and, in return; the artworks ask the viewer to reflect on their own experiences and emotions. Mzung is introducing some old and new interdisciplinary works – her paper paintings, sculpture installations, and performances, all in one place. Her determination to use old paper and material cutouts further maintained the concept of introspection.

Collage art isn’t a medium of art that is unfamiliar to us, however, Mzung Nguyen generated her own technical method of doing so. Through countless experiments with the materials, she has created a new artistic framework defined as “The Art of Paper Paintings.” Mzung is bringing this new way of looking at the paper and paints to 11:11 Espace this month.

Follow updates on event’s page.