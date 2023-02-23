Exhibition “Fate”

25 Feb – 25 Mar 2023, 10 am – 06:30 pm

Hanoi Studio Gallery

No. 23-25 Mạc Đĩnh Chi, Trúc Bạch, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

There is something that echoes in the voice of the painter, and her lit up face.

“I have finally been able to draw the face of Buddha.

In fact, I have been praying that he would let me draw his face..”

The way a young female painter opens her heart after countless failures, facing her own difficult challenge to draw a face from her own imagination- the face of the Buddha. A face that has been framed by concepts of ancient aesthetic and convention.

Travel down the thousands years road of history, generations of artists have been receiving their inspiration from the scared ones. We wonder, from which auspicious breeze of wind, did the female artists receive their inspiration to recreate Buddha portraits again for themselves and for their generation?

Hanoi Studio Gallery is pleased to present “Fate”, a collection of 18 works by Nguyen Thi Hoang Minh (b.1984) and Lam Tu Tran (b.1997).

