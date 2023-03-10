Sun 26 Mar 2023, 08 pm

Saigon Opera House

07 Công Trường Lam Sơn, Bến Nghé, D.1, HCMC

Ticket link

From the organizer:

Celebrating the 150th anniversary of the birth of composer Sergei Rachmaninov (1873 – 2023), HBSO would like to invite the audience to enjoy “A night of Sergei Rachmaninov”. The concert will be performed by the young talented pianist Nguyen Viet Trung, who, together with Polish pianist Joanna Marcinkowska, exploded the auditorium of the concert hall with Chopin’s music in November 2022. Pianist Nguyen Viet Trung was trained at Bydgoszcz Music Academy and was one of the outstanding students of the famous pianist Dang Thai Son.

Nguyen Viet Trung won the 17th “Chopin Interpretations of the Young” competition in Konin-Żychlin (2021), the 5th prize at the Fryderyk Chopin National Piano Competition in Warsaw, Poland (2020), the Grand Prix at the Grand Prix International Chamber Music Competition in Vietnam (2019), 3rd prize at Karlovac International Piano Competition in Croatia (2019).

Opening the night was a piece of Rhapsody on the theme of Paganini, Op. 43 includes 24 variations, each with diverse musical material, telling the story of Paganini, Paganini’s confrontation with the devil and tragic love that happened to a woman.

Then the Rachmaninov’s famous Symphony No. 2 in E minor with 4 movements linked to the 4 seasons of the year, bringing the spirit of the romantic period, nostalgia, passion dreams, faithful beliefs of the youth, and even fanciful premonitions about the tragedy of Russia. The concert was directed and conducted by the Meritorious Artist – Conductor Tran Vuong Thach.

* Ticket price: 750.000 – 650.000 – 550.000 – 400.000VNĐ

For students only: 80.000VNĐ