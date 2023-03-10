Curatorial Tour ‘No more, not yet'

Sat 18 Mar 2023, 10:30 am

Nguyen Art Foundation (NAF) is pleased to present an art tour of our newest exhibition ‘No more, not yet’, led by NAF Director Bill Nguyen. Following NAF’s main theme this year – Compassion and Community – this two-part exhibition explores issues of migration, marginalization and social responsibility, celebrating artistic practices that are community-conscious and people-oriented. As Thich Nhat Hanh once said, ‘Understanding someone’s suffering is the best gift you can give another person. Understanding is love’s other name. If you don’t understand, you can’t love.’ Collectively, the artworks in this exhibition aspire to change the human condition, to push for human development, and to create a space to practice empathy. They respond to past and current socio-political issues, reflect our hopes and doubts, while also offering possibilities for change, not only in policy making but also in our everyday life and perspective. Join us for this exciting exhibition walkthrough as Bill discusses the themes and media of the artworks on view, as well as his insights into the participating artists’ thought and creative process.

Bill Nguyễn is currently the Director of Nguyen Art Foundation (HCMC). Over the last decade, he has taken up a wide range of roles and contributed to the arts community through multiple trajectories, engaging as an artist, curator, writer, educator and cultural entrepreneur. As co-founder, he opened Manzi Art Space (Hanoi) in 2012, a non-profit art organization known for its dynamic programming that celebrates both the traditional and the experimental. Bill has collaborated with the distinguished artist-run Nha San Collective (Hanoi) as a guest curator on various projects, such as ’Skylines With Flying People’, ‘IN:ACT Performance Art Festival’ and ‘Emerging Artists Program’. As a member of the curatorial team at The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre (HCMC) from 2017 to 2021, Bill has further concretized his commitment to developing locally-driven platforms for curation and spaces for the arts, through outstanding projects that build bridges between art, cultural traditions, past histories and current affairs, such as ‘Re-Aligning the Cosmos’, ‘Pollination’ and ’Spirit of Friendship’.

