Liên Hoan Phim Ba Lan 2023

Hà Nội: 11 – 15 Mar 2023

National Cinema Center

87 Láng Hạ, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Huế: 15 – 19 Mar 2023

Cinestar

25 Hai Bà Trưng, Vĩnh Ninh, Huế

HCMC: 18 – 22 Mar 2023

Cinestar

135 Hai Bà Trưng, Bến Nghé, D.1, HCMC

From the organizer:

The event is to be held by the Vietnam Cinema Department in co-ordination with the Polish Filmmakers Association and is scheduled to take place in Hanoi from March 11 to March 15 before heading to the central city of Hue from March 15 to March 19, and concluding in Ho Chi Minh City from March 18 to 22. The five films on show include Vang Khoi (Solid Gold), Chuyen Tinh Tho San Anh (Paparazzi Love), Giai dieu tinh yeu (Songs about love), Ban Sonat Dieu Ky (Sonata), and Vua Dao Tau (The Getaway King).

Please find below the Screening schedules of the Polish Film Week in all 3 cities: Hanoi, Hue and HCM City. Let’s choose your favorite movie and mark your calendar to not miss the excellent films from Polish this March!