”Tri thức bản địa?”

Exhibition "This is not A Dream" VCCA The first time in Vietnam to introduce nearly 100 classic works in digital versions of two great Surrealists Rene Magritte and Frida Kahlo

Exhibition: “Hào khí Thăng Long” | The Epic Spirit of Thăng Long Vietnam Fine Arts Museum Artworks by artists Nguyễn Anh Thường and Vũ Thị Hồng Ngọc were collected over the years, from 2007 – 2023, and selected from the private collection of Phan Minh Hà

Exhibition: Hanoi Thunder Work Room Four An exhibition of etchings by Simon Redington

Exhibition "Fate" Hanoi Studio Gallery A collection of 18 works by Nguyen Thi Hoang Minh (b.1984) and Lam Tu Tran (b.1997)

Exhibition "Tết Art 2023" Hanoi Studio Gallery An annual event that we, along with painters and sculptors, always want to bring to the public every Spring.

Exhibition "Harmonize" V-Art Space The artist’s journey in search of answers to questions about history, the development of society, and the intersection of life, science, and art is recorded via more than 30 oil paintings