FantaSee – Public Art Installation by Sun Life Vietnam

10 – 15 Mar 2023, 10 am – 08 pm

Sun Life Flagship

244 Pasteur, D.3, HCMC

From the organizer:

FantaSee is a world of wonder, a realm beyond the physical where dreamy moving images and ambient soundscapes blend seamlessly to create an immersive experience. Through this transformative environment, we hope to encourage visitors to explore their inner selves, tranquility and discover a new sense of connection with the world around them.

Chòm hõm was founded by duo artists, Jo and Chaulichi, based in Saigon, with the objective of providing a platform for new media arts practitioners. From immersive audio-visual installations to AR, VR, code art, 3D animation, and live performances, their goal is to dedicate as many artistic experimental experiences as possible to the community and support fellow creatives. Together, they hope to build a more welcoming working environment for LGBT, non-binary, and women artists.

