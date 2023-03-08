Italian Design Day 2023 in Vietnam | Photo Exhibition: Everything is Illuminated

10:00 – 18:00, 08 – 15/03/2023

Casa Italia

18 Le Phung Hieu, Hanoi

From Embassy of Italy in Hanoi

The Italian Design Day is back in Vietnam with the theme “Quality that lights up. The energy of design for people and the environment”.

Casa Italia will host the exhibition “Everything is illuminated. Geography of views between history and contemporaneity.” Organized in collaboration with Dino Zoli Foundation, the exhibition displays twenty panels showing historical and contemporary urban sites where DZ Engineering Group intervened through innovative lighting systems.

The Hanoi University of Civil Engineering (HUCE – 55 Giai Phong, Hai Ba Trung) will host a conference on “Urban heritage lighting design” on 09 March at 09:30 am. The Italian Design Ambassador in Vietnam for 2023, Mr. Roberto Grilli, General Manager of DZ Engineering, will deliver a keynote speech. The event will be attended by Prof. Dr. Pham Duy Hoa, Rector of HUCE, Mr. Antonio Alessandro, Ambassador of Italy to Vietnam, and Mr. Christian Manhart, UNESCO Representative to Vietnam.

