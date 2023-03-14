Exhibition: Clouds of the Highlands

18 Mar – 02 Feb 2023, 09 am – 08 pm

REI Artspace

371/4 Hai Bà Trưng, D.3, HCMC

From the organizer:

REI Artspace is thrilled to present Hoang Dang Khanh’s solo show ‘Clouds of the Highlands’ featuring his latest body of work which his gratitude to the city where he used to live and study, where family, friends and relatives gather.

* Entrance ticket: 50,000VNĐ/person

Hoang Dang Khanh is a self-taught painter from Hue. While growing up, he lived in an environment surrounded by art and the works of his father. That, unconsciously, his works and style of composition are similarly influenced, with the same love of life and people. Simply put, Khanh’s inspiration is very rustic, sometimes it is memories, sometimes it is the ancient capital of Hue that he was born in, or just the destinations he has visited in the wild days. and daydreaming of youth. He want to borrow the language of painting to redraw the space, memories, and emotions he is looking for.

