Artist Talk: Performance Art and Performative Ceramics

Sat 18 Mar 2023, 03 pm – 05 pm

Center for Art Patronage and Development – Creative Square

No. 1 Luong Yen, Bach Dang, Hai Ba Trung, Hanoi

From the organizer:

Following the event series of Lim Dim 2004 Performance Art Festival Open Archive program, we are delighted to invite you to attend the talk on: “Performance and Performative Ceramics”, to broaden multi-dimensional thinking and diverse perspectives on performance art as well as the performativity in art practice.

Our guest for the talk is one of the artists participating in the 2004 Lim Dim Performance Art Festival. He will share his thoughts on his performance art practice, his work as a curator and art organizer, as well as the link between his ceramic practice and performance art.

This event is a part of “Lim Dim 2004 Performance Art Festival Open Archive” program under the APD Art Library Project, which includes collecting, restoring, archiving, and sharing documents of Lim Dim 2004, along with discussions and workshops focusing on Performance art in Vietnam.

* About Lim Dim 2004 Performance Art Festival

Lim Dim, held in October 2004 was the first professionally organized performance art festival in Vietnam, with the goal of paving the way for artistic experimentation and information exchanges related to performance art among domestic and foreign artists. Lim Dim was initiated and organized by Tran Luong, with the assistance of a group of local artists. The festival had the participation of nearly 30 artists from Vietnam, Japan, Singapore, The United Kingdom, Germany, and other art organizations, domestic enterprises, and foreign culture institutes.

