29 & 30 Mar 2023, 09:30 am – 04:30 pm

French Residence

6 Lê Duẩn, District 1, HCMC

From the organizer:

To mark the somber anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, we invite you to the photo exhibition “Year of Ukrainian Courage” which opened at the Embassy of Ukraine

The exhibition will take place at the French Residence from March 29 to 30. It will display photos of Ukrainian people and cities enduring the hardships of war.

We kindly encourage you to donate to support humanitarian activities