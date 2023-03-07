Solo Art Showcase: “Golden Mist”

Opening: Sun 12 Mar 2023, 05 pm

Exhibition: 12 – 18/03/2023

Indochine House Gallery

32A Nhà Chung, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

What existed?

What has gone away?

How is the land’s future in time to come?

When will the golden shards of light pierce through the mist?

It’s been four years since the previous solo show in 2019 by painter Doan Xuan Tang. In this return, the artist’s works have changed in style to express their emotions more deeply. The theme throughout his career is inspired by the nature and people of the northern mountainous region.

By painting, Doan Xuan Tang separates images such as brocade dresses, colorful traditional costumes, and silver rings to adorn the faces of the highlands in the majestic mountains. Then he talks about the inner, invisible transformation through a situation that takes place in the process of the social movement and also affects people’s lives. Their normal days always pass, but with the quiet creeping into their habits, if they don’t slow down to think, it will be very difficult to notice. On that route, Doan Xuan Tang plays the role of an observer, recording changes in the mountains with the mind and emotions of a person who is also standing at the heart of a constant change in the city. Unknowingly or intentionally, he takes the subject of the mountains and forests of the North and anthropomorphizes it to become a person living with much contemplation in a series of contemplative days searching for colors and finding himself in the collision between streams of information.

In terms of the expression method, he abstracts the idea of a region with its wealth of potential onto a large drawing surface to convey immensity. In terms of content, he simulates the combination of individuals and scenes and hides them under a foggy area with less overt revelation. In both respects, each new development outpaces the previous, but in the end, it all reflects the relationship between real space and mental space, as well as the mysterious and elusive. Finally, he selectively takes the reciprocity of the remote (mountain) region and the near (urban) region and vice versa.

After all, when thinking of Doan Xuan Tang with the real land as a source of infinite inspiration or Doan Xuan Tang with his life as a painter, he was constantly surrounded by a mist. To see through it, we have no choice but to slowly go through the dense fog and descend to the ground to see and find the hidden messages. The outcome the artist achieves is a process of tenaciously looking for gold in the sand, which also requires the audience to slow down to filter out the noise and pay attention to how he uses expression in each work.

Follow updates on event’s page.