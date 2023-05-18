Exhibition “When I Miss You, Má”

Wed 31 May 2023, 03 pm

Vui Studio

3C Tống Duy Tân, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Artist: Lê Nguyễn Duy Phương

The book is another way of looking at documentary photography through a son’s nostalgia for his mother, who passed away not long ago.

With objects and photographs of his mom, Duy Phuong journeys through time with photography while taking pictures. He remembered his mother through his own thoughts, recalling their protracted and never-ending conversations.

His photography combines the poetic and documentary elements once again, but this time with personal and family archives.

“When I Miss You, Má” is an event in the framework of Photo Hanoi’23 – International Photography Biennale

