24 May – 24 June 2023

French Embassy in Vietnam

57 Tran Hung Dao, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

From the organizer:

Curator: Manan Vatsyayana

Agence France-Presse proudly presents 24 incredible photos celebrating the Games and the Olympic spirit in the “Road to 2024” exhibition.

AFP photographers captured these unique images from previous Olympic competitions and events leading to the 2024 Games in Paris. The audience will be able to experience and relive the most memorable moments of these major sporting events thanks to AFP’s distinctive perspective – a blend of expertise, creativity, and innovation.

Beyond the performances, this exhibition highlights the determination and courage that drive the athletes and allows the public to envisage what the Paris Olympics would be.

Agence France-Presse has been in Vietnam for more than half a century. It is a renowned global news organization that provides timely, comprehensive, and verified coverage of the events shaping our world and the issues affecting our daily lives. With 4200 journalists and editors from over 100 nations, AFP covers the world in six languages, drawing on an extraordinary news-gathering network across 151 countries with a distinct quality of storytelling spanning video, writing, photographs, and graphics.

The exhibition “Road to 2024″ is an event in the framework of Photo Hanoi’23 – International Photography Biennale

