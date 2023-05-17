Finest Project Nominees: IN:ACT 2022

About project: Founded in 2010 by artists Nguyễn Phương Linh and Bill Nguyễn, and coordinated by Gabby Miller, IN:ACT is a performance art event that hosts international artists to collaborate and exchange with artists from Vietnam.

IN:ACT 2022 is a part of Nhà Sàn Collective “Bến” – a project within the framework of Documenta 15, co-organised by Nhà Sàn Collective and Á Space and co-curated by Vũ Đức Toàn and Vân Đỗ. The project received great support from many benefactors, namely: Lê Thuận Uyên, Dương Nghiêm, Võ Tuấn Sơn, Duân Museum as well as the companionship and support of Nguyễn Art Foundation.

IN:ACT 2022 includes performances by artists at WH22, Kassel on September 1 and a series of talks, performances and film screenings on boats from Ngọc Thụy Wharf to Lau Island, at Nhà Sàn Ngọc Thụy and at Nguyễn Mạnh Đức’s pottery studio in Bát Tràng Village on September 2–3.

Artists participated of the 2022 programme include Nguyễn Quốc Thành, Phan Đông Thái, Quỳnh Đông, Nguyễn Thuỷ Tiên, Đinh Thảo Linh, Kiều-Anh Nguyễn, Lem TragNguyen, Giang Nguyễn (at Kassel) & Nguyễn Huy An, Đặng Thuỳ Anh, Nguyễn Hoàng Anh, Nguyễn Thị Diệp, Flinh, Nguyễn Hữu Hải Duy, La Mai, Lại Diệu Hà, Nhung Đinh, Đỗ Văn Hoàng, Phạm Hải, Phụ Lục, Quang Quang, Nhi Lê, Dương Thanh Quang, Vũ Đức Toàn, Nguyễn Vũ Trụ, Phạm Nguyễn Anh Tú, Nguyễn Văn Thuỷ, Nguyễn Thanh Tâm (at Ngọc Thụy).

Art form: Contemporary art

Duration: 2010 – current

Organizer: Nhà Sàn Collective, Á Space

Activities: Performances and discussions

