Finest Artist Nominees: Tèo Phạm

Year of birth: 1996

Field: Visual Art

About the artists: Tèo Phạm (Phạm Văn Vũ) was born and raised in Lam Dong. He graduated from Ho Chi Minh City University of Fine Arts in 2020 and is currently living and working in Saigon. In artistic practice, he aims for a completely natural way of creating, without much interference in terms of content and technical constraints, He often calls it the process of mental excretion. For him, a problem always has many way to approaches and expressions, so he is always looking for ways to translate and change the way of expression with new materials.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 – 2022: In 2022, Tèo Phạm had a solo exhibition titled “Còn lại gì phía sau trực tràng? – Chương 1: Bữa tiệc của hệ tiêu hoá” at Ươm Art Hub (HCMC) and joined the group exhibition Foliage IV at VCCA (Hanoi).

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2023 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

Nominees List

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest.