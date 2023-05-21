Fri 26 May 2023, 06 pm – 09 pm

Manzi Exhibition Space

02 Ngõ Hàng Bún, Hà Nội

This is a one-night-only projected showcase of new photography from Hanoi. The work was produced in a long-term intensive photography workshop at Matca and the resulting nine, extraordinary portfolios can teach us all what is possible in this well-practiced art.

Come early and enjoy the company of the photographers and their very special work. There will be no repeat showcase.

Featuring work by: Nguyên Khôi Vũ, Kiên Hoàng, Thạch Minh Hiếu, Nguyễn Vân Nhi, Hồ Anh Vũ, Dan Ni, Bùi Đức Thảo, Hà Nguyên, Hoàng Thảo

Curated by Jamie Maxtone-Graham

Live DJ set by DJ-ÖRK

