Exhibition “Heafod”

08:30 am – 05 pm, 25 – 31 Jul 2023

Vietnam National Museum of Fine Arts in Hanoi

66 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh Hanoi

From the organizer:

Tongla ART is thrilled to announce our upcoming solo exhibition featuring the exceptional works of Nguyễn Ngọc-Phương. Join us for an exploration of the “Heafod” by Nguyễn Ngọc-Phương which offers a unique interpretation of the soul of man, selfless and/or ontological uncertainty and existential angst.

Be immersed in the latest collection of Nguyễn’s exceptional paintings, where the kinetic order he’s created gives life to his emotions, desires, and sensations in each and every art piece.

Come and experience the rift from the usual artistic structure, Nguyễn’s artwork promises to take you on a journey of deep contemplation and unparalleled beauty.

Follow updates on event’s page.