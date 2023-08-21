Exhibition “Our Country”

Opening: 09:30 am, Thurs 24 Aug 2023

Exhibition: 24 Aug – 10 Sep 2023

Vietnam Fine Arts Museum

66 Nguyễn Thái Học, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

The exhibition features over 80 remarkable landscape paintings selected from the Collection of Modern Art of the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum, which were created during the period of 1945 – 2007 and by well-known artists of different generations. These include painters who graduated from the Indochina Art School such as Luong Xuan Nhi, Nguyen Van Ty, Tran Dinh Tho, Huynh Van Thuan, Phan Ke An, and those who were trained in the Resistance Art courses like Luu Cong Nhan and Dao Duc, as well as the following generations of artists such as Duong Ngoc Canh, Tran Thanh Ngoc, Nguyen Thanh Chau, Le Van Hai and Do Thi Ninh.

Through the artists’ perspectives and their diverse art styles, the outstanding beauty of different regions in our country is vividly depicted. We can easily notice popular destinations like Ha Long Bay, Da Lat, Dong Van, Huong River, or familiar sceneries such as an old street, a duckweed pond, a coconut grove, and a village road. From the mountainous areas with famous historical sites including Karl Marx Peak, Ban Gioc Waterfall, Pac Bo, Con Son, to the midlands with the gate of Hung Kings Temple, the sunrise scenery in the Central Highlands, and coastal areas like Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, all are poetically portrayed in these works, showing the love for the homeland of the artists. Furthermore, images of our kind people immensely enhance the natural beauty of our country in these landscape paintings.

Notably, this is the first time we combine a conventional method of exhibiting the artworks with digital technology – cinemagraph. With this new experience, the exhibition is expected to nourish the love for art and country, thus contributing to the national development.