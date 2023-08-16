SICILY – Leica Photo Exhibition by Fulvio Bugani

Opening cermony (invite only): 05:30 pm, Thurs 17 Aug 2023

Exhibition (free entrance): 09 am – 06 pm, 18 – 31 Aug 2023

Casa Italia

No. 18 Le Phung Hieu street, Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi

From the organizer:

Leica Vietnam proudly presents in cooperation with the Casa Italia the photo exhibition ‘SICILY’ from Leica International Ambassador – Fulvio Bugani on the occasion of 50th an-niversary of diplomatic relations between Italy and Vietnam (1973-2023).

“You have to go to Sicily to see how incredible and wonderful Italy is”

– Leonardo Sciascia –

With his well-known “narrative instinct”, Fulvio Bugani brings 20 selected photographs that encapsulate the essence of Sicily. A world apart from the bustling city, Sicily embod-ies a rhythm of life that is slow and serene, like the gentle lapping of the Mediterranean Sea. This pace is dictated by the heat of the sun that rises high in the sky and sets when day is done.

Isolation in Sicily can be both a blessing and a curse, as it has the power to make or break a person’s emotions. As the largest island in the Mediterranean Sea, Sicily stands as an autonomous region of Italy with a rich and complex history spanning thousands of years. It has been ruled by numerous civilizations including the Greeks, Romans, Arabs, Nor-mans, and Spanish, each leaving their indelible mark on the island’s culture, architecture, and cuisine.

Today, Sicily remains a captivating tourist destination known for its beautiful beaches, stunning landscapes, and rich cultural heritage. Through his lens, Fulvio Bugani captures the essence of this remarkable island, allowing viewers to immerse themselves in the unique stories and emotions that Sicily evokes.

Join us at the Leica Photo Exhibition ‘SICILY’ by Fulvio Bugani to experience the enchant-ing beauty and timeless charm of this captivating place. Don’t miss the opportunity to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Italy and Vietnam through the lens of a passionate photographer and Leica International Ambassador.

