Exhibition “Encounter”

09 am – 08 pm, 20 Aug – 30 Sep 2023

Gate Gate Gallery

55 Van Mieu, Dong Da, Hanoi

Registration link

*Opening ceremony is for guests only

**Exhibition requires registration, no admission fee

From the organizer:

From August 20, 2023, the contemporary art gallery Gate Gate Gallery will officially open the exhibition “Gặp Gỡ| Encounter”, introduces more than 20 unique and outstanding works throughout the research process of artist Bui Thanh Tam from sketches of original ideas to the latest creations and experiments.

Born and raised in the Northern Delta, Bui Thanh Tam has a natural tolerance for folk art forms ranging from Dong Ho paintings, Kim Hoang paintings, Hang Trong paintings to ‘tuồng’, ‘chèo’, ‘quan họ’ and dance, and water puppet. Perhaps for that reason, the inheritance of traditional elements is used skillfully by the artist and incorporated into the work as an indispensable contextual message with the contemporary changes of today’s society. Six solo exhibitions for over 10 years, from Vietnam to the world, Hong Kong, Europe, the United States… Bui Thanh Tam is one of the famous artists representing contemporary art, bringing the story of the past into the topicality with the co-existing aesthetic and humanist values.

“Encounter” is a solo exhibition looking back at Bui Thanh Tam’s artistic journey from 2009 to 2023. In addition to the works that review each stage of art, Tam also released a new series “Adam Eva”, and “Children of the Dragon, Grandchildren of Immortal Sages” follows the practice and artistic thought from the exhibition “There is nothing behind” (2020). In the series “Adam Eva” and “Children of the Dragon, Grandchildren of Immortal Sages”, Tam found the tradition of Sinh village folk painting while continuing to use Dong Ho, Kim Hoang and Hang Trong paintings from the previous series of compositions. “More than 10 years from when the work was still innocent to the creations of the current period, I believe that as an artist I have a responsibility to be a pioneer, sharing the interesting inspirations of the artist. By spreading the meaning of love, which in my opinion has always helped us overcome all pain, heal the wounds of wars, natural disasters and epidemics, help us survive to this day and in the future”, Bui Thanh Tam shared.

The exhibition also marks the launch of Gate Gate Gallery – the newest contemporary space in Hanoi. Gate Gate Gallery aims to be an open art space, where to introduce artworks/masterpieces to the public selected by leading curators, where to exchange dialogues, oriented to collectors with responsibility, and especially, to become an integral part of the art ecosystem – promoting the exchange of contemporary Vietnamese art to international collaboration.

Follow updates on event’s page.