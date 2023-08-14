04 pm – 08 pm, 14 Aug 2023

09 am – 08 pm, 15 – 16 Aug 2023

09 am – 02 pm, 17 Aug 2023

Park Hyatt Saigon

2 Công Trường Lam Sơn, Bến Nghé, District 1, HCMC

From the organizer:

Following the success of Sotheby’s first ever exhibition in Vietnam last summer, which greeted thousands of visitors from around the world over a four-day gathering, Sotheby’s will return to the country to stage “Mộng Viễn Đông | The Faraway East: of Dreams and Pursuits” – an exhibition exploring the narrative of French artists who travelled to or lived in the then Indochina, and how they constructed their own visions of the land and its people.

On public view from 14 – 17 August at Park Hyatt Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City, the exhibition features over 50 works by artists including Victor Tardieu, Jean-Louis Paguenaud and André Maire.

